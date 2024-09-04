The owner of the Office of the Attorney General from Baja California, Maria Elena Andrade Ramirez, confirmed that Two employees were arrested high level of the company Tijuana Prime Wheelfor his probable participation in the disappearance of Servando Salazar Cano.

According to the Attorney General, the motive for Servando’s disappearance could be related to “illegal activities” carried out by high-level personnel of the company, which manufactures rims for cars.

Servando Salazar Cano, 35 years old, who worked as Maintenance Manager at Prime Wheelsdisappeared on August 23 of this year after reporting to work at the factory, located in the Chilpancingo Industrial Park, however, he supposedly never left said facilities.

Andrade Ramírez reported that the detainees have already been charged with crime of disappearance and on Thursday is the hearing for the linkage to the process.

The prosecutor said that they have also secured some areas of the company, where it is presumed that Servando’s disappearance occurred, as well as accounting documentation. She explained that the entire company was not secured so as not to affect thousands of jobs, they are only intervening in the area of ​​furnaces for melting aluminum and other metals, where potent and harmful chemicals are also handled.

Andrade announced that until now the disappearance of Servando It is being considered as a intentional crimewhich would rule out the hypothesis that it was an occupational accident.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Check out THIS LINK their best products.