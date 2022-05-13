United States.- Two workers were declared dead by authorities of Los Angeles, in California United States were then allegedly exposed to fentanyl at an apartment complex.

According to US media, the report was addressed by the Los Angeles Police who responded to an emergency call for the presence of “hazardous material” at 800 Souh Olive Street on Thursday, May 12.

Upon arrival at the site, officers found two men unconscious. They worked as maintenance personnel in the building and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities who have not provided further details suggest the men were exposed to fentanyl. Meanwhile, investigations continue to determine deaths from fatal exposure to fentanyl.

According to the latest reports from the country’s health authorities, only during 2021 it is estimated that some 107 thousand deaths from overdose.

Although the deaths of maintenance workers are not related to consumption, the issue of fentanyl continues to be of great concern to the US authorities, who estimate that these latest figures can be translated as one death every five minutes related to the consumption of opioids.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 70,000 of these deaths are related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl; 30 thousand methamphetamines; cocaine 25 thousand; natural opiates such as heroin 13 thousand.