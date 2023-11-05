Two Emirati aid planes weighing 19 tons of basic relief materials, shelter and educational supplies arrived in the Chadian city of Umm Djers. This UAE humanitarian aid comes based on the leadership’s directives to relieve displaced Sudanese and support the local community in the friendly Republic of Chad, in order to improve their living and health conditions.

The humanitarian aid was received upon its arrival by the UAE humanitarian team, which consists of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, which works in coordination with the UAE Aid Coordination Office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The humanitarian aid included computers and school supplies, including bags and stationery, for students in Umm Jaras schools, which will be distributed at the beginning of the school year to support the educational sector in the city.

The aid also included pumps to complete the drilling of new wells that fall within the “underground well drilling programme,” which aims to provide drinking water to the people of the villages and areas of the city of Umm Jaras according to the process of monitoring needs during field visits carried out by the Emirati humanitarian team to these villages and areas.

The aid also included water pumps for the main station in the city of Umm Jars, which will contribute to providing the necessary water needs for the city, in addition to more than 1,500 pieces of winter clothing and 500 blankets that will be distributed to the needy to help them overcome the cold of the winter, as well as sewing machines to help provide the opening requirements. A workshop to teach sewing to enhance the income of individuals in the city, while providing 20 laptops to contribute to enhancing the capabilities of the people and teaching them how to benefit from the technology used and increasing their cognitive abilities to help them find suitable jobs for them, in addition to 930 smart lighting devices powered by solar energy, which will help… Illuminating the main roads in the city of Umm Jars, and more than 1,000 Qur’an will be distributed by the Emirati humanitarian team to the city’s mosques.

• The aid included pumps to complete the drilling of new wells and 930 lighting devices.