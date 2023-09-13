Two planes carrying urgent Emirati relief aid arrived at Benina Airport in the city of Benghazi in the sisterly state of Libya, as part of an air bridge operated by the UAE to help confront the effects of floods resulting from the heavy rains that Libya witnessed, which claimed the lives of thousands and injured others.

The two planes carried 150 tons of food, medical, and urgent shelter and relief materials.

The urgent UAE response comes within the humanitarian role played by the state in providing relief to those in need and those affected by various disasters.

This initiative embodies the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE on the international scene, and its approach to extending a helping hand to affected communities around the world.