An elderly couple Celebrating your Golden Weddings in a Pastry store referring to Paiportaone of the most affected peoples For the Danaof the Jerusalem-Mathematical convent fault Marzal and the work of the artist David Sánchez. This is the Ninot pardoned by popular vote in the failures of 2025, and that, therefore, will be saved from the flames on March 19 to become part of the Fallero Museum.

That has been the public’s decision that has visited the Ninot exhibition, where since January 31 they have been exhibited The figures selected by each commission Fallera to undergo popular scrutiny and be able to save yourself from fire in the cremà.

In total, 69,922 votes have been issued, of which 13,847 have been for the scene that has been proclaimed winner, according to the verdict that the Fallera Central Board announced this Saturday. This is the scene entitled ‘A Poble d’Or that ajuda in the cor ‘ (A gold town that helps in the heart) that belongs to the ‘or’ failure that the artist has planted with the highest budget of the special section, 250,000 euros.

David Sánchez has expressed to Efe his joy for the recognition of his work and having achieved his second Ninot pardoned after the one he got in 2019 for the exhibition failure. Thus, he has assured that they are “supercontent” After the pardon to this scene that represents “the elderly couple who are celebrating gold weddings, since the fault goes from gold.”

Ninot Indult of the Fallas of Valencia 2025. EFE

“We turned around the Ninot to refer to all the shops affected by the Dana in the population of Paiporta, so the place where they are is a bakery and It is called ‘forn de pa i porta’ (pact oven), referring to all the businesses that could open their doors and the volunteers who went out to help, ”he explained.

The Jersusalén Convent Commission is the sixth year that gets the Ninot pardoned. He previously achieved it with Regino more in 1958, in 1969 with Julià Puche Ferràndiz, in 1992 with Agustín Villanueva Collar, and in 2007 and 2008 with Paco López Albert.