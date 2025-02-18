Building where the fire took place this Monday in Valencia

Two people of 76 and 83 years have lost their lives on Monday night after a fire In a house located in the Petxina neighborhood in Valencia, according to sources from the Valencian City Council.

Emergency services received a notice for a fire at 11.30 pm on Monday on Horticultor Corset 16. Upon arrival, firefighters found An already a woman of 76 and 83 years dead by smoke inhalation.

There have not been more people affected by the fire or other homes have been evicted, although the social emergency service (SAUS) has activated its protocol with a psychologist to give the news to relatives of the victims.

To turn off the fire, the Fire Bodies of the Parks of Campanar and West has been mobilized, as reported by the Valencia City Council.