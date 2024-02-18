At least two people have died during the early hours of this Sunday as a result of a fire that occurred in the Juan XXIII nursing home, located in the district of Moncloa-Aravaca. Another person is in critical condition and has been transferred to the La Paz hospital. At the moment the causes of the fire and the identity of the deceased are unknown.

The Municipal Police and the National Police have been the first to arrive at the residence and have begun to evict the elderly. Subsequently, the Firefighters arrived and managed to put out the flames in the room and ventilate the building.

Isabel Casado, Samur-PC guard supervisor, explained that around 7:00 in the morning the emergency services received a notice about the fire in the residence and that when they arrived the evacuation of the residents was already being organized. . “The balance has been that of two women deceased and one in critical condition due to inhalation burns who have been transferred to the hospital in La Paz. Of the rest of the residents, a total of 33, a classification has been made of them, and we have transferred four people in less serious condition due to inhalation,” she detailed. According to Casado, Samur has been coordinated at all times with the Medical Emergency Service (SUMMA 112) and with Firefighters and the Police.

The residence has been open since 1990. It has places for 39 people and since 2009 it has public places arranged with the Community of Madrid.

[Noticia en ampliación]

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.