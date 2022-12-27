Neighbors of the valley colonyon the Benito Juárez mayor’s office of Mexico City, reported the discovery of two elderly women inside an apartment located in the Amores street corner with Romero de Terreros.

Elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC) arrived at the scene, as well as personnel from the General Attorney of Justice (FGJCDMX) initiate the corresponding inquiries for these events, in addition to firefighters.

So far it has not been confirmed, but it is presumed that the death of the people would have been caused by gas poisoning; however, said information has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Even without being identified, the ages of the women would be between 96 and 70 years; the bodies were found after the neighbors reported a fetid odor, which is unknown if it was the product of the smell of the gas or due to the decomposition of the corpses.