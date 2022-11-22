Two elderly men and their dog died this morning from smoke inhalation in a fire in a house in the Madrid town of Móstoles, reported spokespersons for Emergencies Community of Madrid 112 and the National Police. They both lived in the same house, they were cousins ​​and they were 70 and 79 years old. No other neighbor has been affected by the fire, but four agents have collaborated in the evacuation of the victims. The policemen have also been intoxicated by the smoke, although of a mild nature.

The fire broke out at number 13 Calle Pintor El Greco in Móstoles, on the sixth floor. Around 0.18, 112 has received several calls about the existence of a fire and the emergency services have been activated. The first to arrive were the police officers, who saw smoke coming out of one of the windows. Six Fire Departments from the Community of Madrid have responded to the notice and have paid the flames “quickly”, but it was too late.

“When we arrived we found a fire in the sixth floor. we have agreed [a la vivienda] and the police had already rescued one person by taking him out onto the landing and we have taken a second person out. The two, elderly, were already sadly deceased. There are no more affected residents”, explains Sergio Yagüe, a fire officer.

The first person rescued was near the door, indicates a spokesman for the Higher Police Headquarters, who details that the agents have had to close the door of the house due to the large amount of smoke that was coming out onto the landing. Firefighters have located another person, also deceased, inside a room.

Both men have died from smoke inhalation. Four of the agents who have participated in the evacuation of the victims have also been intoxicated by the smoke, but of a mild nature. They have been treated by Summa 112 and released on the spot. No neighbor has had to be evacuated.

The fire has mainly affected a room, in which a large amount of clothing and belongings was accumulated, while the rest of the house has been affected by smoke. “The staircase was free of smoke and we have ventilated the house,” adds Yagüe. The National Police investigates the causes of the fire. Everything seems to indicate that the fire was started by a heater or brazier and that it has spread rapidly through the large amount of clothing accumulated in that room, without reaching the extremes of Diogenes syndrome. The old people had the house already decorated for Christmas.

