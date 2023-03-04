The penal and correctional institution in the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police brought together the family of two inmates of Egyptian nationality after their separation from their family for a period of 11 years inside the penal and correctional institution, as part of the “unfamiliar” initiative launched by the institution to bring joy and happiness to the two inmates and their families. The meeting took place in an atmosphere filled with tears of joy after a long separation.

The Director of the Penal and Correctional Institution in Ras Al Khaimah, Colonel Abdullah Al-Haimer, said that the initiative carried the meanings of humanity and mercy that characterize the UAE leadership, government and people, and came within the framework of the institution’s keenness to celebrate the Gulf inmate week, and that measuring the two inmates with their families was an idea from the institution’s psychologist, Wafaa Abdul Rahman Yaqoub. .

He added to Al-Ain Al-Sahira magazine, which is issued by Ras Al-Khaimah Police, that the idea of ​​the initiative was based on bringing in the families of the two inmates from their country and taking care of all expenses for a period of three days. One of the halls of the penal and correctional institution to be a meeting place for the two families with their two inmates.

He pointed out that the two hostels were not aware of the initiative, and that as soon as they entered the hall and saw their families, the tears of everyone in the hall froze as a result of the humanitarian gesture, as the two inmates had lunch and dinner with members of their families in a meeting that was the most beautiful for the two inmates and their families. Lunch with the two lodgers and their families before the two families are taken to Ras Al Khaimah Airport to return to their home countries

Psychologist Wafaa Abdul Rahman Yaqoub stated that the idea of ​​the initiative relied on bringing joy and happiness into the hearts of the two inmates who had not met their families since they entered the institution 11 years ago, and in light of the geographical distance in an attempt to alleviate the stress of psychological pressure on the two inmates. She added that the penal and correctional institution in Ras police The tent provided all forms of support for this initiative, which achieved success.

A.N., the father of the inmate, M.A., expressed his joy at meeting his son after a long wait and the anguish of separation he experienced for more than 11 years, and expressed his thanks to the leadership of the Emirates and the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police for the humanitarian initiative that brought him together with his heart and eased his feelings. The pain that inhabited his heart over the past years, because he did not expect that this initiative that brought him together with his son would take place.

The inmate, M.A., said that he was happy to meet his father and brother after many years and to stay away from them, as they live in his home country, and pointed out that he had a feeling that something would happen, but what happened exceeded all expectations and brought joy and happiness to his heart, which has suffered from feelings of separation since For many years, he drank hope, heartbreak, and the bitterness of being away from his family

“SA”, the mother of the inmate “A.H”, with tears of joy falling from her eyes, expressed her thanks to all those in charge of the initiative that brought hope to meet her son, adding that she lived one of the most beautiful moments of her life by meeting her son, and she continued that the meeting cannot be reduced to words or vocabulary because she She considered this meeting a pipe dream.

The inmate, A.H., indicated that the feelings that swept him the moment he entered the equipped hall and saw his mother and brother were difficult to describe and were beyond his expectations, and he expressed his gratitude and thanks to the Penal and Correctional Institution Administration in Ras Al Khaimah Police for the initiative that brought him together with his family, and alleviated the feelings of pain he was experiencing. For many years, he wished to meet his family.

The Citizen Affairs Officer at the Egyptian Consulate in Dubai, Yasser Al-Halawani, emphasized the depth and strength of the Emirati-Egyptian relations, which were embodied in this humanitarian initiative, which is not considered strange to the leadership and government of the Emirates, which is always keen on human rights, and providing a decent life for everyone who resides on its land.

He pointed out that the initiative of “the family is not” brought joy and pleasure to the hearts of the two inmates and their families and brought them together after years of absence that spanned more than 11 years, and he appreciated the efforts of the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command represented by the Punitive and Correctional Institution in launching these initiatives that carry in their content the most beautiful human meanings.

Captain Fahd Haikal from the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Interior expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Penal and Salahiya Institution for the initiative that reflects the value of the human being in the Emirates, which is the focus of the wise leadership’s attention, adding that the inmate in the penal and health institutions in the UAE enjoys the highest levels of care. And attention, and subject to educational, training and rehabilitation programs that help him in the future integration into society.