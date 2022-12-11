Cairo (Al Ittihad)

Two economists considered the launch of the explorer Rashid to the moon a “strong impetus” for the areas of the space economy in the Emirates, and the associated industries and investments that serve the UAE’s directions towards building a sustainable national economy, and the transition from an economy based on resources to an economy based on knowledge and innovation.

The two experts confirmed to Al-Ittihad that the UAE is moving forward towards promoting space economy investments through ambitious and pioneering projects and programs, such as the explorer Rashid, the “Probe of Hope”, and the “Swarm” radar satellite development program.

The economic expert, Dr. Yemen Al-Hamaki, a professor of economics at Ain Shams University in Egypt, confirmed in statements to Al-Ittihad that the launch of the explorer Rashid on the first Arab mission to the moon reflects the extent of interest that the United Arab Emirates attaches to space science and related industries, investments and gains. Scientific, economic and political studies that serve the future directions of the UAE state.

Dr. Yemen Al-Hamaki explained that the launch of the explorer Rashid represents a strong impetus for the fields and investments of the space economy in the UAE, especially after it witnessed during the past few years important developments and achievements in the space science sector and related economic fields, as the volume of UAE investments in the space sector amounted to about 22 billion dirhams, and the private sector acquires 50% of these investments.

A professor of economics at Ain Shams University, Egypt, said: “The UAE is moving forward towards promoting investments in the space economy, which is evident in its ambitious and pioneering projects and programs related to the space sector, such as the explorer Rashid, and before him the Hope Probe, as well as the national program for developing modern radar satellites.” Known as (swarm), as well as the launch of a national fund with a capital of 3 billion dirhams to support the space sector.

Dr. indicated. Yemen Al-Hamaki pointed out that the UAE’s growing interest in space science and economics would attract huge regional and international investments through major economic partnerships and alliances. It is expected that the private sector will have an important and vital role in these investments and partnerships, which will achieve many advantages and economic gains for the UAE. For his part, the economist, Khaled Al-Shafei, head of the Capital Center for Economic Studies and Research in Cairo, explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the success of the UAE in launching the first Arab mission to the moon serves the economic diversification strategy that it follows in order to build a sustainable national economy and transform From a resource-based economy to an economy based on knowledge and innovation.

The economist stressed that the practical achievements made by the UAE in the field of space science made it a very promising market for space economy and investments, especially since official indicators estimate the target growth rate for the space economy in the local market at 10% annually, which accelerates the growth of the space sector. And manufacturing equipment and tools related to this sector, supporting private sector companies, and thus providing job opportunities for Emirati and Arab youth.

Al-Shafei indicated that any scientific achievement achieved by the UAE in the field of space science, such as the “explorer Rashid” or the “probe of hope”, strengthens the pillars of the knowledge economy and plans to diversify the economy, and opens up greater areas for investment movement, as well as supporting the information and communication technology sector.