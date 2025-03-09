This March 2025, we expect two eclipses. The first will be the moon “disappearing” in the shadow cone of the earth, that is, the first total eclipse we see since 2022; which will occur on March 14. On the 29th it will be the turn of the sun, which will be partially hidden by our satellite. Two spectacular events that can be seen in different live broadcasts online, or live from certain globe countries.

Blood Luna, partial eclipse of sun and conjunctions on the astronomical agenda of March 2025 March brings us some unmissable astronomical events to see; In Wired in Spanish we prepare a guide for all space enthusiasts.

Lunar Eclipse of March 14

The total eclipse of the Moon will be the main event of the entire astronomical calendar of March. Also known as the “Blood Moon”, the visible face of the satellite will be covered by the shadow projected on Earth. In this event, sunlight is dispersed and filters when passing through the atmosphere, so the satellite acquires a especially red color.

This eclipse will be visible to everyone, but the inhabitants of the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as from South America countries, will have a privileged view. In these areas the Moon will reach its maximum phase over 65 minutes. In the case of Spain, the eclipse will begin on the night of March 13 and will continue until the morning of March 14; reaching its maximum at 07:54 am (standard schedule from Central Europe)

Solar partial eclipse of March 29

This phenomenon occurs when the moon covers a part of the polar disc, projecting a shadow on the surface of the planet. Experts warn that it will not be a total darkening of the solar album, only 94% of our star will be eclipsed by the moon at the peak of the eventwhich will last several hours. The event will be visible in Europe, Asia, North America and West of Africa.

He Interactive map De Google exhibits that the luckiest will be the inhabitants of the northernmost areas of the American continent, where the sun will be obscured by more than 80% and will appear as a couple of calling horns. Russia and Africa can see a very limited eclipse, almost imperceptible.