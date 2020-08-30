Two earthquakes of 4 and 3.1 degrees shook the Pamplona Basin this morning at around 07:55 and 07:57. With epicenter at Lizoáin and the Esteríbar Valley, have been felt in different Navarrese municipalities: Pamplona, ​​Sarriguren, Barañáin, Ansoáin, Burlada, Berriozar, Cizur minor, Zizur Mayor, Mutilva, Orkoien, Arre, Tajonar, Olloki, Gorráiz, Noáin, Beriáin, Cemboráin and even in Aoiz, as reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

He first of the tremors, of intensity 3.1 in the Richter scale, has been registered at a depth of 5 kilometers at 07:55 hours originating in Esteribar. The second, of magnitude 4, has been scored only at 1 km at 07:57 hours, with the epicenter den Lizoáin.

As reported by the IGN, at 06:59 another movement has also been registered in Urraúl Alto with a magnitude of 1.6 degrees.



For now no material damage or injuries as a consequence of earthquakes. In the social network Twitter, this fact is being followed through the hashtag #earthquakePamplona.