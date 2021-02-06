Two earthquakes per day were recorded in Tuva, reports the Altai-Sayan branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences on February 6.

The first earthquake occurred at night at 1:53 local time (21:53 on February 5 Moscow time). An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 was recorded with an epicenter 293 km south-west of Kyzyl.

According to published operational data, the second earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 was recorded 196 km south-east of Kyzyl (Tuva).

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 50.76 degrees north latitude and 96.75 degrees east longitude.

The intensity of shaking at the epicenter was 4.6 points on the MSK-64 scale.

Earthquakes periodically occur in Tuva, where significant seismic activity has persisted since the end of 2011.

Earlier, on January 15, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was recorded on the border of Russia and Mongolia.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 45 km northwest of the Mongolian settlement of Turt and 251 km from Angarsk.

After him, damage was found at 51 objects. According to the governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev, cracks appeared in the facades of several houses and buildings of social institutions in the region.

Prior to this, on January 12, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 was also recorded.