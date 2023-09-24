Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 3.0 occurred in Georgia

Two earthquakes occurred in Georgia. This is reported by Seismic Monitoring Center.

According to him, the first earthquake occurred at 7:00 Moscow time near the village of Lelubani. Its magnitude was 4.7. The second – a little later in Kakheti, in the east of the country, with a magnitude of 3.0.

There is no information about damage or casualties.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred in the Kahramanmaras province in southeastern Turkey. It was recorded by the Air Disaster Management Authority (AFAD). Tremors were recorded at 11:22 local time in the Geksun region. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 8.48 kilometers.