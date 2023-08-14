Sunday, August 13, 2023, 11:23 p.m.



The Lorca bullfighter Paco Ureña was the winner yesterday of the first bullfight of the Semana Grande de San Sebastián, by cutting off an ear from each bull in his lot, from the Fuente Ymbro ranch, which sent a serious and embedded bullfight.

The man from Lorca received him early in the afternoon with a good bouquet of speedwells. Her crutch work began with statuary and then she based it, warm, on the right side. A whole lunge gave way to the first ear of the afternoon. His performance in front of the quarter in the afternoon was on the side of the heroic, who gave him a tremendous somersault from which he recovered to return to the face of the bull, an animal with many complications with which the Lorca played it very truly, who walked his second trophy of the afternoon before going to the infirmary. Together with Ureña, Ginés Marín and Leo Valadez fought, who obtained an ear for a ponytail.

Rafaelillo in Dax



For his part, Rafaelillo did the paseíllo yesterday in Dax (France), and greeted two ovations in his lot. He was able to come out on his shoulders, since he lost the ears of his first bull when he missed with the verguillo. He provided the medical team of the ring and fought the Pedraza de Yeltes bull with great quality, linking vibrant series for the pitons. The fourth was the complicated bull with which he demonstrated his trade.