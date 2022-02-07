Two Dutch skiers were killed in an avalanche in the French Alps on Monday. This is reported by French media. It would concern two Dutchmen, aged 20 and 21, who were off the slopes at the time of the accident.

The accident took place in the ski village of Saint-Colomban-des-Villards, more than an hour’s drive from the city of Grenoble in southeastern France. There would have been earlier warnings of avalanche danger in the area. After the accident, the two skiers were taken to a hospital in Grenoble, where they were pronounced dead.

In recent days, avalanches have claimed several lives in the Alps. For example, eight winter sports enthusiasts were killed in several avalanches in Austria on Friday. During the whole day 31 avalanches were counted in the Alpine country.