interviewTwo Dutch people are being prosecuted in Latvia for illegally helping a group of stranded refugees leave that country, they now say for the first time. But do you do nothing if one of those refugees is your 19-year-old sister? It was a devilish dilemma for Abdulaal and Martine. “We are facing years in prison.”
Cyril Rosman
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Dutch #people #Latvia #prosecuted #helping #refugees #39It #sister #do39
Leave a Reply