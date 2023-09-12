A pharmacist shows several boxes of the Danish drug, last week in Glasgow (United Kingdom). SIMPLE ONLINE PHARMACY (via REUTERS)

Two anti-obesity drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, have banished the specter of recession in Denmark. The first is usually used for the treatment of diabetes, but its use for obesity has grown exponentially in recent months; The second is specific to this ailment, which It already affects more than 650 million people around the world.. In the second quarter of the year, the Danish economy grew by 0.3% compared to the immediately preceding three months; and in the first half of 2023 as a whole, GDP expanded by 1.7%. Without the sales of these drugs, the Danish economy, one of the most prosperous in the EU, would have fallen by 0.3% between January and June, in what would have been the first recession since the pandemic.

The owner of the drugs is Novo Nordisk. The pharmaceutical giant is not only the largest company in Denmark, with a market capitalization even greater than the annual production of the country’s economy, but its recent stock market growth – in part, on the back of Ozempic and Wegovy – has made it the most valuable listed company on the continent, ahead of the French luxury colossus LVMH. At the current exchange rate, the Danish firm easily exceeds 400,000 million euros in stock market value. As much as the nine largest Spanish listed companies combined: Inditex, Iberdrola, Santander, BBVA, Amadeus, Caixabank, Naturgy, Cellnex and Aena.

More information

“If Novo Nordisk were not here, Denmark would not have recorded any growth,” summarizes Las Olsen, chief economist of the country’s largest financial institution (Danske Bank), in statements to the France Presse agency. “We have never seen anything like this: it is literally changing the face of the economy [danesa]”completes Jonas Petersen, analyst at the national statistical office, Danmarks Statistik. In the first half of the year, the pharmaceutical industry – which has a weight of approximately 4% in Danish GDP – added almost two percentage points of growth to the Scandinavian country’s GDP, according to data from Joseph Politanofrom Apricitas Economics.

Between January and June, Novo Nordisk’s net profit increased 43% compared to the same period of the previous year. Its turnover, meanwhile, grew by 29% and specific sales of its anti-obesity drugs skyrocketed by 157%. Such is the demand for these drugs that, despite efforts to resize, Novo Nordisk’s facilities literally cannot cope and the company is considering opening a new specific factory on Danish soil. In June it already announced that it would allocate more than 2,000 million to increase its production.

“The timing of this boom has been almost perfect: it has protected the Danish economy from the international shipping crisis that has affected Maersk. [otro coloso empresarial, a la altura de Novo Nordisk en según qué indicadores] and the energy crisis that has hit Europe after the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Politano writes. The industrial production of the Danish pharmaceutical industry – which is almost entirely destined for export – has soared by 166% in the last five years, compared to an increase of just 35% in general manufacturing production. “In other words, you could say that medicine manufacturing is responsible for virtually all of the growth in its manufacturing sector in this period,” he adds.

The Novo Nordis headquarters in Bagsvaerd (Copenhagen), in an archive image. Scanpix Denmark (REUTERS)

The rise in sales of Ozempic and Wegovy – boosted by the prevalence of obesity, which has become one of the most common pathologies in the developed world and, especially, in the United States – also has an impact on an economic lever apparently as far away as monetary policy. The export boom has increased the inflow of dollars and is helping its central bank to sustain—and even raise—the value of the national currency, the crown, against the euro. without having to raise interest rates at the accelerated pace at which the European Central Bank (ECB) has done so. A lifeline for consumers in the midst of a slowdown in domestic demand, despite the fact that the post-COVID recovery has been relatively faster than in other European countries.

The better performance of the Danish economy in the first half of the year thanks to the exports of both drugs – and, very particularly, Wegovy – has led the Danish Government to double its growth forecast for the remainder of 2023: from 0. 6% that was forecast in May, to 1.2%. “The pharmaceutical industry, led by Novo Nordisk, has maintained a high level of production in the first half of 2023, setting a new maximum in June,” the Minister of Economy acknowledged at the end of August. Jakob Ellemann-Jensen. Employment will also grow at a faster rate than expected until now.

However, as the Executive acknowledged, “many of our neighboring countries are stagnating or even declining, and the Danish economy is not avoiding a period of lower growth.” Some sectors of the economy, he added, “have started to cool down and we see a decline in the industry if the pharmaceutical sector is excluded.” For 2024, the Danish authorities project growth of 1.4%, the same as in the previous review.

Denmark is not, however, the only EU country that has substantially improved its growth data thanks to a single product: in France, GDP beat all expectations in the second quarter by growing by 0.5% – compared to 0.1% expected—largely thanks to the delivery of a large ship to operate cruises.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL