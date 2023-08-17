The Japanese scientist Tasuku Honjo made a revolutionary discovery in 1992: a human protein that acts as a brake on the body’s defenses, named PD-1. By removing that fetter, with a drug called nivolumab, the immune system is able to attack cancer cells with greater ferocity. Honjo himself, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine five years ago, estimates that the drug has probably saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of people since its approval in 2014. Nivolumab —already authorized for many types of cancer: skin, lung, kidney, bladder, liver—is not, however, a panacea. More than half of the cases of metastatic melanoma are resistant to the drug. A scientific team, headed by the Spanish doctor Antoni Ribas (Barcelona, ​​57 years old), suggests a new strategy to fight cancer this Thursday.

Honjo shared the Nobel Prize with James Allison, an American researcher who in 1996 identified another protein that acts as a brake on defenses: CTLA-4. The drug ipilimumab, approved in 2011, turns off that brake and allows white blood cells to attack the tumor in a torrent. The usual treatment for advanced melanoma with metastases—the most aggressive form of skin cancer—are PD-1 inhibitors, such as nivolumab. If there is resistance to the drug, the second option is usually CTLA-4 inhibitors, such as ipilimumab. Honjo and Allison are the fathers of immunotherapy, the treatment that uses the patient’s own defenses to fight cancer. Antoni Ribas’s team has now investigated the efficacy of the combination of both revolutionary drugs.

Ribas, in the United States since 1996, directs the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of California, Los Angeles. His team recruited 91 patients with fatal melanoma who did not respond to their first treatment with PD-1 inhibitors. 68 of them went on to receive the combination of nivolumab and ipilimumab, while the other 23 were limited to ipilimumab alone. The results of the study, published this Thursday in the magazine nature medicine, show that the tumor shrank in 28% of the participants with the combination treatment, compared to 9% of those who received ipilimumab alone. Progression-free survival increased by 37%.

The conclusions, with only 91 patients, are preliminary, but Ribas is optimistic. “These results change current practices. The combined strategy should be the preferred option for people with cancer who have not responded to the first treatment with immunotherapy”, Ribas has proclaimed in a statement. The cocktail, however, is more toxic. 50% of patients suffered relevant adverse effects, especially diarrhoea, compared to 22% of those who only received ipilimumab.

Melanoma originates in melanocytes, the cells that produce melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color. The tumor usually appears in the areas of the body most exposed to the sun, in people who work outdoors or who have simply suffered sunburn on the beach or in the pool. Around 325,000 cases are diagnosed each year worldwide (6,200 in Spain), with 57,000 deaths per year, according to the data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Nivolumab and ipilimumab end in the syllable -mab because they are monoclonal antibodies (monoclonal antibody), proteins designed in the laboratory to recognize and attach to other proteins. In the second quarter of 2023 alone, the US pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb earned some 1,965 million euros from sales of nivolumab, marketed as Opdivo, and 535 million from ipilimumab, sold as Yervoy, according to the data of the company. Antoni Ribas’s study has been funded by the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States.

Ribas himself predicted this future, in an article published in EL PAÍS in 2015, entitled “No brakes against cancer”, in which he spoke of PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibitor drugs. “What we needed was not to give vaccines or other treatments to activate the immune system, but to remove the inhibitory mechanisms that prevent it from killing tumor cells,” argued Ribas. “We are understanding why some patients respond to this treatment and others do not, which suggests that we will be able to develop drug combinations that provide benefits to a greater number of patients and tumors”, he predicted. That future has already arrived.

