In St. Petersburg, police detained two drug addicts for arson on a railway

In St. Petersburg, police detained two drug addicts for setting fire to a relay cabinet near the Lakhta railway station near the Garden City trade and exhibition complex. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, 20 and 23-year-old young people were recruited by Ukrainian curators on the darknet. They were promised 20 thousand rubles for arson. The men acted quickly, but they were still noticed by passers-by, who said that the arsonists were dressed in black and fled towards the residential complex.

The violators were detained without delay. Investigators found that they also bought drugs through the darknet. A criminal case was opened against the young people under Article 205.1 (“Promotion of terrorist activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, FSB officers, together with their police colleagues, detained a 38-year-old resident of Orel, who also set fire to a relay cabinet for a reward.