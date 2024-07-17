Governor Bogomaz: Two Ukrainian drones shot down in Bryansk region

The air defense system shot down two Ukrainian drones in the Surazh district of the Bryansk region. This was reported by the head of the Russian region Alexander Bogomaz in his Telegram-channel.

“There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the scene. Thank you to our defenders!” the governor wrote.

On the night of July 16, Ukrainian troops attacked five Russian regions, one of them was the Voronezh region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one drone was intercepted in the skies over the region.