Governor Klychkov: Two drones shot down in Glazunovsky district

The air defense system shot down two drones in the Glazunovsky district of the Oryol region. This was reported by the head of the Russian region Andrei Klychkov in his Telegram-channel.

“There were no casualties, but there was damage to the local power station,” the governor wrote.

He added that emergency services are eliminating the consequences of the attack. Law enforcement agencies have also arrived at the scene.

Earlier, the danger of a UAV attack was announced in the Voronezh Region. The region’s governor, Alexander Gusev, called on citizens to remain calm.

Before that, two Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Nizhny Novgorod region. The regional authorities stated that industrial facilities were operating normally despite this.