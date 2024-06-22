Bryansk Governor Bogomaz: two Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were destroyed over Starodubsky

The Russian military destroyed two aircraft-type drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) over the Starodubsky municipal district of the Bryansk region. He reported this in his Telegram– channel regional governor Alexander Bogomaz.

According to the head of the region, there were no casualties or destruction, operational and emergency services are working on the spot.

Earlier on June 22, the air defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces shot down two Ukrainian missiles over two districts of the Kursk region. Kamikaze drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also attacked a grocery store in the village of Tetkino, Glushkovsky district, Kursk region.