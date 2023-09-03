Governor Starovoit: 2 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized in the villages of the Kursk region

Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were neutralized in the villages of the Kursk region. This was reported by the Governor of the region Roman Starovoit in his Telegram-channel.

One UAV was neutralized near the village of Kozino, Rylsky district, and the other near the village of Gornal, Sudzhansky. Both drones were detected with the help of electronic warfare systems (EW) and planted with anti-drone guns, Starovoit said.

The head of the region also said that the village of Tetkino, Glushkovsky district, was shelled from the side of Ukraine – three arrivals were recorded. Starovoit specified that there were no casualties or damage in the region.

Earlier, a drone with explosives was found in a field near the village of Maslovo, Soskovsky district, Oryol region. It was neutralized by electronic warfare equipment, said Andrey Klychkov, governor of the Russian region. He said that there is no danger to the residents of the region, the situation is under control.