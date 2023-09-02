Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

Bird flu can also cause illness in humans. Dozens of dead seals on the coast are now causing a stir.

Punta Bermeja – Doctors warn of an outbreak of bird flu. At a Infection in humans can be very severe. Hundreds of cases of bird flu have also been detected in Germany this year.

Two dozen dead seals found on coast – more than 50 others showing symptoms of bird flu

Two dozen dead maned seals have been discovered on Argentina’s Atlantic coast. As the Ministry of the Environment of the province of Rio Negro announced, they probably died of the bird flu (H5N1 virus). 24 dead animals have already been counted, and symptoms of bird flu have been registered in 53 other seals. Sea lion carcasses that tested positive for the H5N1 virus have recently been found in the same region.

Two dozen maned seals have been found dead off the Argentine coast after they are said to have died of bird flu. © Juan Macri/dpa

Following the discoveries, the Ministry of Health, with the help of coastal communities and the police, conducted permanent surveillance of the areas. The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change are meanwhile testing other animals for the virus. In addition, measures should be taken to prevent people and pets from coming into contact with infected animals. Coastal residents are advised not to enter the affected beach.

Largest ever documented wave of bird flu in birds is currently rampant

The swiftly introduced measures to contain bird flu are no coincidence. Current the biggest wave of avian influenza ever documented is rampant in birds – and that worldwide. The pathogen has also been found on several mammalian species such as foxes, martens and raccoons. According to experts, direct transmission between mammals can no longer be ruled out.

If there is increasing evidence that the H5N1 virus adapts to mammals, it could also become more dangerous for humans in the future. As the World Health Organization (WHO) writes, more than 2,600 human diseases have been registered worldwide since 2003, 1,100 of which were fatal. In Berlin, at the beginning of August this year, two wild birds were already Avian influenza detected – a particularly severe form of bird flu. Around 150 cases of avian influenza were reported in wild birds nationwide in June. (rd with dpa)