Two doses of Coronavac induced “inadequate” levels of protection against the micron variant of the coronavirus, preliminary results from a study conducted at the University of Hong Kong in China indicate. The researchers recommended that the public receive a third dose of the vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac, while new trials are carried out to verify the effectiveness of the prophylactic.

The tests evaluated the production of antibodies in 25 individuals who received the immunizing agent and concluded that none of them obtained sufficient protection to neutralize the micron.

Among other 25 people who took the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech, only five developed neutralizing activity capable of containing the strain, according to the study. In this case, the effectiveness of the product from the two Western drugmakers was between 20% and 24%, experts said.

“The Ômicron variant of the virus was able to reduce the efficacy of two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, particularly Coronavac. Therefore, vaccine recipients or even patients recovered from covid may be at increased risk of contracting the disease or reinfection,” the statement said.

The research was conducted by researchers from the Department of Microbiology at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and was published in the medical journal. Clinical Infectious Diseases. The work received funding from the Hong Kong government.

Coronavac is one of the most used immunization agents against the coronavirus in the world, particularly in emerging countries. In Brazil, the product is manufactured in partnership with the Butantan Institute, in São Paulo.

