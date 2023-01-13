Reggio Calabria, two dogs were tied to the car and dragged on the asphalt: one died

Two dogs were tied in a noose to a car and dragged along the asphalt. One of the two died from the serious injuries sustained. It happened in Reggio Calabria. The complaint was made by the Lav (Anti-Vivisection League) in a statement, “the atrocious treatment reserved for two young dogs who lived free in the Palizzi area and who were waiting to be transferred to the shelter managed by the Anime Randagie association of Bovalino who had cared for them until the day before the attack”.

The volunteers “found them still tied together, the survivor, with serious wounds and in shock, next to the lifeless body of her partner. This is yet another act of violence with the same modus operandi: the dragging of dogs with motorized vehicles to the point of causing serious injury or death is unfortunately often used as a method to punish dogs or to remove them from a certain area”, he continues. Work

“We have already denounced many similar acts in the past. The latest episode – says Lav – dates back to last December, when a dog was dragged to its death in the province of Lecce. These atrocities cannot go unpunished and must be prosecuted with penalties commensurate with the violence practiced and the social dangerousness that distinguishes those who engage in similar behaviour”.

The Association, “already engaged in the request for a reform of law 189/2004 to obtain more severe and effective penalties for those who mistreat and kill animals”, files a complaint against unknown persons and requests that the mayor “give a strong signal to the community by publicly condemning the gesture”.

“We invite anyone who knows anything about the atrocious event – concludes the note – to contact Lav, even anonymously, to support the investigation into those who killed and created pain with so much hatred for these two defenseless puppies”, he concludes.