Ciudad Juarez.- Two dogs were burned to death in a fire that occurred tonight in a house located at the intersection of Hacienda La Aurora and Desierto del Carmen streets in the Hacienda Santa Fe subdivision.

The columns of smoke were observed from different points in the city.

According to witnesses, the owner of the house “was accumulating junk and old furniture,” which caused the fire to spread.

The flames reached a couple of adjacent houses, but they were not severely damaged.

At the time of the fire, the woman was in the house but managed to get out in time and was unharmed.

And although members of the Fire Department arrived at the scene, they were unable to save the dogs, which suffered serious burns.

At the time of going to press, firefighters were unaware of the cause of the fire and are still on site to ensure that the pile of rubble does not catch fire again.