JML Guadalajara Saturday, May 21, 2022, 2:09 p.m.



The Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) of the Civil Guard has saved the lives of two dogs that had been abandoned by their owner on a farm in Cogollor (Guadalajara). The owner has been denounced as the alleged perpetrator of a crime related to the protection of flora, fauna and domestic animals.

The agents had been alerted by residents of the area of ​​the state of the two dogs, who had been abandoned to their fate and would have died of hunger and thirst had it not been for the intervention of the Civil Guard. Visiting the farm, they verified that it was a second residence of the owner of the dogs and that the animals presented a severe state of malnutrition that put their lives at risk.

In addition, the dogs were in terrible hygienic-sanitary conditions because they were full of parasites. The SEPRONA managed to locate its owner but he ignored the requirements of the agents to provide his animals with the appropriate care, for which the Civil Guard denounced him for a crime of abuse or abandonment of domestic animals that carries penalties. imprisonment of up to 18 months, in addition to disqualification from exercising any profession that is related to animals and for keeping them.

The two dogs rescued by SEPRONA have been sent to the facilities of a protective association in collaboration with the National Association of Friends of Animals (ANAA).