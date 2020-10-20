Highlights: Two doctors who treated the victim of Hathras scandal were removed from the post

Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor removed JLN Medical College physicians

The CBI interrogated both doctors a day earlier, AMU did not give any statement on the action

Aligarh

Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has today removed two doctors from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College from his post. Both doctors were posted as Medical Officers of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College. The names of the doctors to be removed are Dr. Obaid and Dr. Mohammad Azimuddin Malik. This action has taken place when the CBI team reached the medical college inside the campus yesterday to investigate.

The CBI team in Aligarh is investigating the Hathras gangrape case. Due to the sudden removal of these two doctors, people are speculating in various ways. However, the AMU administration has stated in the letter that the CMOs who were on leave due to their removal have been returned, who have been appointed in their place.

Posted on leave instead of doctors

In fact, two casualty medical officers posted in the emergency stationed at AMU Medical College went on leave, replacing two doctors doctors Oved and Azim Malik. It is being said that now both those doctors have come back, after which both of them have been removed from their posts. The big thing is that both these doctors were also involved in the treatment of the girl victim in the Hathras gangrape case. However, the AMU administration has not given any statement on this action, which took place on the second day of questioning.

