Two doctors stressed the importance of following a balanced diet to return to a normal lifestyle after the holy month of Ramadan, to avoid sleep disturbances, headaches, and digestive problems during the Eid, pointing out the necessity of staying up late and using cell phones during the night hours to restore the body’s biological and vital clock.

The two doctors said that, upon the end of the blessed month of Ramadan, many people face several changes that pose a great challenge to them, and these changes are related to the difficulty of returning to the normal routine of life before Ramadan, during which changes occurred in daily life patterns, such as changing times for going to sleep, as some individuals face difficulty in organizing… Sleeping, and resetting the body’s biological clock, in the aspect related to sleep times at night, in addition to changing food patterns and meal times, especially the primary dependence on sweets and sugars with the advent of Eid and the return of the digestive system to what it was previously in terms of the meal system and times.

Dr. Ashraf Suleiman, a neurologist at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, explained that the suffering of individuals during the Eid period and beyond is focused on their attempt to control sleep, and the reason for this is frequent and irregular sleep in general during the month of Ramadan, due to the nature of the holy month and social customs such as staying up late after night. Iftar, in addition to the deviation of the sleeping pattern from its normal routine, are factors that pave the way for the problem of sleep disorders and insomnia, which may continue after Ramadan, and because of which a person may feel a headache for several days, indicating that this health problem greatly affects people’s return to their normal routine, specifically For their work and jobs after Ramadan, due to the imbalance between their night and day activity, which reflects negatively on their health and performance as well.

He provided medical advice to help people overcome these physiological changes, the most important of which is starting after the Eid days to establish a balanced system to return to the normal course of life. It is very important to control and regulate the hours of sleep and wakefulness, and it is also necessary to enable the body to sleep well so that it can perform its functions, and not to drink coffee. In the late hours of the night, and to get sufficient hours of sleep, it is necessary for the individual to get used to reading before going to sleep, because it helps to feel relaxed and prepare for sleep, and to stay away from using the mobile phone and other electronic devices that produce blue light that stimulates the brain to wake up, and it is necessary Stay away from devices that send blue light at least half an hour before bed, to get sufficient and healthy hours of sleep. It is important to prepare the location in which the individual lies, so that it helps him sleep in terms of room temperature, calmness, darkness, and other factors that the individual finds. It provides comfort during sleep, and reading paper books also helps reduce noise in the brain by being busy and focusing on reading, so that the sleep process takes place in a quick and sound manner. During the day, it is necessary to provide healthy habits for the body, such as exercising and staying away from fatty foods before sleep.

He pointed out that 20% of people suffer from sleep problems, especially in light of the intense connection to electronic devices of all kinds. Sleep is an important element for the human being, for fresh skin, weight loss through metabolism, resting the body, strengthening the nerves, and avoiding headaches, as 95% of people in the world need about Seven to nine hours of sleep, while 2.5% of people sleep less. It is necessary to maintain hours of sleep for children, to improve their school performance and life in a natural way.

For her part, a nutritionist in Abu Dhabi, Sarah Al Kathiri, said: “During Ramadan, the body gets used to not eating for most of the day, so it is wrong to suddenly return to eating larger quantities and more meals, so you must return to eating meals gradually so as not to cause By putting pressure on the digestive system, as we are close to Eid, many people may eat high-calorie sweets in large quantities during Eid, so it is important, after Eid is over, to eat a lot of fresh and dried fruits, and leafy vegetables such as spinach, lettuce, and vegetable soup, because they will help the body get rid of… Toxins, and restoring nutritional balance. It is also important to eat a lot of some other foods, such as eggs, yogurt, nuts, and grains, and drink a lot of water, as the body loses a lot of water during fasting, so it is important to compensate the body with plenty of fluids after Ramadan, especially with high temperatures. Heat, and as we approach summer, it is important to drink eight to 10 cups of water daily, to compensate the body for the water it loses, to maintain skin freshness and kidney health, and to rid the body of toxins, that is, it is one of the factors in nutritional balance.”

She stressed the need to reduce the intake of caffeine, coffee, and tea so that individuals can control their sleep hours. Excessive caffeine intake after Ramadan may lead to disruption of sleep hours, and with regard to exercising, it may be difficult to maintain regular exercise during Ramadan, so it is best to start exercising. Exercise gradually after Ramadan. You can start with light exercise such as walking or cycling, then add more effort to exercise gradually. Also, organizing sleep schedules is one of the very important things to maintain the health of the digestive system and the body in general.

She stressed the need to avoid excessive consumption of fast food and fatty foods, as these foods contain a lot of saturated fats, refined carbohydrates, and sugars, which are in great demand during the Eid period, as these meals add a lot of calories to the food without adding any nutritional value, which In turn, it increases the risk of diseases such as obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes, noting that it is necessary to maintain a good breakfast, so that breakfast provides the body with sufficient energy to carry out daily activities, and helps with mental focus and regulation of metabolic processes, so care must be taken regularly. To eat a healthy and complete breakfast at the beginning of our day.