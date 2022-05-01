The Dubai Health Authority and two specialist doctors stressed the need to gradually move to a healthy lifestyle after Ramadan, especially for people with chronic diseases, in order to prevent any health setbacks, stressing the need to follow preventive measures starting today.

The authority stressed making the difference between meals between four to five hours, making sure to chew food well to ensure digestion, and eating chicken or fish, as this takes less time in digestion compared to meat, and avoiding eating fatty foods and soft drinks, and eating between eight to 10 Glasses of water, taking care to exercise or walk, to facilitate digestion.

Family Medicine and Occupational Health Consultant, Dr. Mansour Anwar, said that care must be taken to gradually return to food, avoid binging and binge eating, maintain continuous drinking of water, reschedule sports, and regulate sleep for the usual times before Ramadan.

He added that people with chronic diseases should reschedule their medication schedule, diabetics should take precautions against eating foods that contain high sugar content, and pressure patients should beware of salt in their food, to avoid any health setbacks.

He pointed out that the most prominent health symptoms that a person who eats his food indiscriminately may be exposed to are indigestion, intestinal upsets, stomach ulcers, and stomach acid reflux, so it is recommended to take appropriate medications to deal with each case.

The public health consultant, Vice-President of the Emirates Public Health Association, Dr. Badriya Al-Harami, stated that many people are keen to take advantage of fasting to help them follow some healthy behaviors, such as reducing fast or fried foods, and exercising, while others resort to excessive eating and sweets, Drinking caffeine, and staying up late.

She added that returning to the usual diet, and restoring routine activity after the end of Ramadan and the end of Eid, are important matters that we must focus on, as it is necessary to continue and maintain the healthy behaviors that were acquired during the holy month.

Al-Harami gave advice to help switch to a healthy diet after Ramadan, which is to gradually return to the normal diet after Ramadan, and not to exaggerate food in terms of quantity and quality, especially what some people do during the feast, where food is eaten in large quantities. Suddenly larger, which may confuse the digestive system, and lead to satiety and other intestinal problems, especially since the body used to rest during a whole month from food.

She added: “You should keep eating breakfast every morning, because of its importance in organizing meals during the day, and providing the body with energy. Moderation and not to exaggerate the quantities of food, so it is recommended to eat several meals in small quantities, instead of large fatty meals, and that the meals be varied, and contain the necessary nutrients.

She stressed the need to avoid excessive consumption of caffeine, as coffee and tea are among the most popular drinks served to guests on the feast, which increases the level of tension in the body, and causes sleep disturbances when trying to return to the previous sleep routine, and reduce the consumption of sweets on the feast, which Increase calories, contribute to weight gain, replace it with fresh or dried fruits, and keep drinking adequate amounts of water, to compensate for the body’s lack of fluids.

And she called for exercising after the month of Ramadan, as it is considered one of the important things that we must take care of at all times of the year, and people with chronic diseases, such as pressure and diabetes, are advised to visit a specialist doctor, to check on their health, and evaluate their condition after Ramadan.



