Two British and French divers missing in Malaysia were rescued on Saturday. The 46-year-old British man and 18-year-old Frenchwoman were found by fishermen and handed over to the coastguard, local police said. A 14-year-old boy who holds both Dutch and British nationality is still missing. The rescued Briton is the boy’s father.
