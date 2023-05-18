The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai called on the public, residents and tourists, to take advantage of the network of bus routes available in the ancient Hatta area, noting that buses are available to transport passengers, at a value of no more than two dirhams, between one archaeological landmark and another in the area known for its natural beauty and attractive tourist facilities.

The authority drew the attention of its customers to the availability of an internal tourist line in Hatta that travels between 4 stations representing tourist and heritage destinations, for only two dirhams per station. The authority stated that the line bearing the number H04 starts and ends at the Hatta bus stop and passes through four tourist attractions in the Hatta region, including Wadi Hub, the Hill Park, the Hatta Dam and the Heritage Village, with a 30-minute turnaround time and a tariff of 2 dirhams per passenger per bus stop. .

At the beginning of this year, the authority had launched Route No. H02, the “Hatta Express” express, which moves from the Dubai Mall bus stand to the Hatta bus stand, through a two-hour trip, using luxury buses heading to Hatta without stopping, at a fare of (25) dirhams. For one passenger per trip. Transportation service is also available to Hatta from Al Ghubaiba 2 bus station, via a trip with a duration of up to 3 hours and a fare of 3 dirhams.

The Hatta region is witnessing an increasing development in all its infrastructure, services and tourism, as well as its picturesque landscapes, its cold mountain environment, its distinguished geographical location, its environmental and cultural diversity, and its recreational services that meet the needs of all segments of society.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is working to expand the public bus network to connect the city of Dubai with the Hatta region and improve its integration with mass transportation in order to enhance mass transportation within the vital area, which is witnessing a great growth in tourism movement from the country’s residents and from visitors and tourists coming to it from different countries of the world.

It is noteworthy that the data issued by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai showed that the percentage of public transport bus users amounted to 25% of the total number of mass transport passengers in the past year 2022, at a time when the number of mass transport users in Dubai reached about 621.4 million passengers, compared to about 461 million passengers in 2021, registering a growth of 35%. The daily average number of users of mass transportation, shared transportation, and taxis last year reached nearly one million and 700 thousand passengers, compared to about one million and 300 thousand passengers in 2021.

Mass transportation in Dubai includes Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transportation, abras, ferries, water taxis, water buses, shared transportation, electronic reservation vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and buses on demand, in addition to Dubai taxis and franchise companies.