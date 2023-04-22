Saturday, April 22, 2023, 00:53



Two people have died this Friday in a fire at the restaurant ‘El burro’, an Italian venue in the Plaza de Manuel Becerra in Madrid. The events occurred after 11:00 p.m. this Friday, as this newspaper has learned, and at the scene of the events, the Samur toilets had to attend to ten people.

The Madrid City Council firefighters have had to rescue several people, customers and local workers. The Municipal Police agreed on the area to facilitate the work of the emergency services.