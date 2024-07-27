Ciudad Juárez— In two separate incidents, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) arrested two men for crimes against health but identified by the corporation as allegedly related to violent robberies at self-service stores and restaurants.

Erick Israel RR was arrested at the intersection of Tecnológico Avenue and Nueva Zelanda Street, in the Oasis neighborhood, after he was approached for committing undescribed acts of harassment on public roads, and during this intervention, a transparent plastic wrapper containing crystal methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 15.7 grams was allegedly found on him.

The now detained man is also accused by the corporation of allegedly being responsible for shoplifting, “since there are video recordings of the affected businesses where he appears committing the robbery” on at least 15 different occasions.

After reading his rights, Erick Israel RR, aged 34, was brought before the corresponding authority to determine his alleged responsibility in the commission of crimes against health.

On the other hand, Óscar Antonio MD was arrested at the intersection of Del Ejido and Juventino Rojas streets, in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood, after allegedly finding 12 doses of crystal meth during a police intervention for an alleged administrative offense.

Óscar Antonio MD, 42, was identified by the municipal department as an alleged participant in several robberies committed at different self-service stores, as well as fast food restaurants in recent times.