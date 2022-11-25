Agents of the Local Police of Caravaca and the Civil Guard, together with one of the detainees.

A joint operation carried out by the Local Police of Caravaca de la Cruz and the Civil Guard resulted in the arrest of two people as alleged perpetrators of a succession of robberies committed in commercial establishments, homes and vehicles concentrated in certain streets of the historic center of the location.

The coordination between both bodies and security forces, along with neighborhood collaboration, was essential in order to clarify the facts, since the detainees were caught red-handed by the plainclothes patrols distributed in different points when they tried to reoffend, according to sources from the Department of Citizen Security of the City of Caravaca de la Cruz.

The first of the detainees was located on Thursday night with various stolen objects at the time he was climbing a balcony to access a house located on Calle Mayor. The second was intercepted this morning by the civilian operation in the vicinity of his own home, after trying to access the Casa de los Caballos del Vino again, where he had already managed to steal 650 euros from the store cashier and the museum. Both detainees went to court and are accused of crimes against property and the socioeconomic order, as well as three others of this type.

The coordinated investigation between the Civil Guard and the Local Police was launched at the beginning of this month of November with the mission of clarifying various robberies with force concentrated in a certain area of ​​the historic center, coinciding with the Plaza del Arco, Calle Mayor and Ballesta street and adjacent. The authors took advantage of the access difficulties that these spaces have to access with police vehicles.

Within this device, preventive services were strengthened, including plainclothes officers, and an investigation was carried out between the headquarters of both bodies with a detailed study of the facts already denounced in order to gather data on their possible authorship.

On the other hand, within this same operation, the Local Police arrested a third person, who in principle is not related to the two previous arrests, in the Buenavista urbanization after trying to gain access to a house.