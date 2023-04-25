Rosarito Beaches, Baja California.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Baja California executed three search warrants in the Playas de Rosarito area, after which two people were arrested, as well as various amounts of narcotics.

In the first case the elements of the State Agency of Investigation attached to the Specialized Prosecutor for Drug Dealingthey managed to carry out the search of a property in the Lienzo Charro neighborhood, where two people, Enrique “N” and Isabel “N”, were seized. In addition, a black plastic wrapper with a green and dry vegetable with the characteristics of the drug marijuana, with an approximate weight of 52 grams.

In a second search ordered by a Control Judge, this one carried out on Jesús González street in the Lucio Blanco neighborhood, a transparent plastic bag with a plant similar to marijuana, weighing approximately six grams, was seized; No residents were found in the place.

In the Ampliación Lucio Blanco neighborhood, specifically in a home on Pachica street, at the time of the search, three pink plastic wrappers with three grams of methamphetamine. In this diligence there were no apprehended either.