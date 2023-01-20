The arrest in the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate in Cartagena of two individuals of Moroccan origin who fled with a stolen car led, this Friday afternoon, those responsible for the security forces in the region to suspect that they may be before components of the so-called ‘gas station gang’, the criminal group that in the last twenty days has given some twenty beatings at service stations and agricultural companies in Campo de Cartagena.

The use of a stolen car in a square in Torre Pacheco – where they believe the gang has its headquarters – and the opposition shown by its two occupants to being arrested by the Cartagena Local Police patrols after a spectacular chase through the streets of industrial estate, suggest that they could have links to the criminal group that has sown fear among service station workers in the region. The last assault by the hooded men targeted the Repsol gas stations in La Aljorra and the BP gas station in Cuesta Blanca, last Wednesday night.

The two detainees this Friday stole a white Citroën Berlingo minutes before four in the afternoon, whose owner had left it in the Plaza de los Martínez in Torre Pacheco with the keys in it, according to sources linked to the investigation. Two young men took advantage of the situation to get into the van and take it away at full speed, without its owner being able to do anything to stop them.

Accident in Los Dolores



With the car they went to the Cartagena neighborhood of Los Dolores where they had an accident with another car. Without saying a word, they fled from that place in the direction of Cartagena. By then, the local police officers had reported the make, color and license plate of the stolen vehicle in Torre Pacheco by radio to the rest of the guards. All this information facilitated its location by agents of the Local Police around six in the afternoon in a street in the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate.

That’s when the chase began. After the notice, three radio patrols and two motorists from the Local Police went to the place. On Avenida Luxemburgo they managed to hunt them down, cornering them against the palm trees of the median that separates the four-lane road. Those arrested initially resisted, until they verified that they were in a clear minority in front of the authority.

The two alleged criminals were arrested. The Local Police informed the Civil Guard of what happened, which is carrying out the investigation into the robberies of the ‘gas station gang’ and will also assume this case. In the absence of specifying other aspects of what happened, the municipal agents see some coincidences in the way of acting of the two detainees with the criminals of the group made up of about four or five people and who, apparently, gives their sticks divided into two cells.