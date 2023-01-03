Senegal court sentences two MPs to 6 months in prison for fighting in Parliament

A court in Senegal has sentenced two members of the National Assembly (Parliament) to six months in prison for fighting during a budget debate. About it reported National Press Agency.

Opposition MPs Massata Samb and Mamadou Niang attacked and stabbed ruling party member Amy Gnibi Ndiaye. A woman was slapped by Samba and kicked by Niang after she spoke out against their religious leader.

The brawl that took place in the Parliament of Senegal on December 1 received wide publicity thanks to the live broadcast of the meeting, which was conducted on television. The episode went viral on social media.

Both deputies were arrested. The investigation sought for each of them a sentence of two years in prison. Each of them must also pay a fine of 150 euros.

Earlier, Turkish deputies staged a fight during a budget discussion. A verbal skirmish arose between the politicians, which grew into a conflict. As a result of the fight, Iyi party member Hussein Orsa had to be hospitalized with a head injury.