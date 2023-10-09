At least two Democratic congressmen have distanced themselves in the last hours from their party’s official position to express support for Palestine and criticize the Israeli occupation, which is why they have received criticism from their own ranks.



The statements came after Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on Saturday, whichIt has led to a new war with Gaza in which more than a thousand people have already died, both Israelis and Palestinians.

(You can read: Live | Conflict in the Gaza Strip leaves 900 Israelis and 687 Palestinians dead).

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, of Palestinian origin, lamented in a statement “the loss of Palestinian and Israeli lives,” while calling for lifting the blockade of Gaza, ending the occupation and “dismantling the apartheid system.”

“This heartbreaking cycle of violence will not stop as long as our country continues to provide billions in unconditional financial support to the apartheid government.“said the legislator.

Tlaib, a Democratic representative from Michigan, is one of the most recognized voices in favor of the Palestinian cause in the United States Congress, where historically there has been almost total consensus in the staunch defense of Israel.

In July, voted against a House resolution denying the existence of “apartheid” against Palestinians in Israeland which was approved on the occasion of the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the United States.

(Also: History of the Gaza Strip, considered ‘the largest open-air prison’).

Another Democratic congresswoman, Cori Bush of Missouri, condemned the deaths of civilians on both sides in a statement in which he also warned that Israel’s military response “will exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians” and demanded that the US government stop supporting “the Israeli military occupation.”

In a message cited by local media, Democratic congressmen Ritchie Torres and Josh Gottheimer condemned the position of their colleagues and defended that support for Israel must be “unconditional”, as the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has said.

“Two of my colleagues called on the United States to end assistance to Israel, despite the countless images of Israeli and American children, women, men and elderly murdered by radical Hamas terrorists, backed by Iran,” Gottheimer said.

(Also: ‘I am without tears. I shed them all’: story of a Colombian missing in Israel).

The Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, also joined the criticism on social networks and recalled that “Hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians were massacred in cold blood on a holy day.”

“How much more blood needs to be shed for you to overcome your prejudices and unequivocally condemn Hamas, a US-designated terrorist organization?” Herzog told Tlaib.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO