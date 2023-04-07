The House of Representatives of the state of Tennessee, in the United States, has voted in favor of expelling two Democratic congressmen for their participation in the protests in favor of gun control, after the attack that left six people dead, three of them children, at a school in Nashville, the state capital.

On Thursday of last week, dozens of protesters entered the House, with a Republican majority, to protest in favor of greater regulation in the control of weapons, especially automatic ones such as the one used in the assault on a Nashville school a few days before. .

Among the protesters were three congressmen from the Democratic Party, without being initially recognized by the rest of the congressmen who were in the House, as reconstructed by the US network CNN.

The controversy came when, days later, Republican congressmen accused these three Democrats of having participated in the demonstration, showing videos in which they could be identified, and began a process that allows their expulsion if there is a vote with a majority of two thirds, a measure that has been used only twice since 1860.

One of the votes did not reach sufficient agreement to expel congresswoman Gloria Johnson, who has also highlighted that her expulsion, that of the only white congresswoman among the three accused, has also been the only one that has not gone ahead.

White House condemnation



Justin Jones and Justin Pearson will be unable to continue their work in Congress, but have reaffirmed their commitment to gun law reform in the United States. “We asked for a ban on assault weapons and you have responded with an assault on democracy,” Jones recriminated in his speech in front of the camera before the vote.

The White House, through its spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, condemned this possible expulsion hours before the vote was to take place: “That this vote is going to take place is alarming, undemocratic and unprecedented,” it said. “Across Tennessee and across America, our boys and girls are paying the price for the actions of Republican lawmakers who continue to refuse to act to create tougher gun laws.”

Likewise, Jean-Pierre added: “The president (Joe Biden) will continue to ask Congress to act to ban assault weapons (…), and federal officials should do the same.”