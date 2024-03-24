Two defendants in the Crocus terrorist attack case face life imprisonment

Two defendants in the Crocus terrorist attack case have been charged. They face life imprisonment, RIA Novosti was told in court.

The press service of the Basmanny Court told the agency that the defendants in the case, Rachabalizoda Saidakrami Murodali and Mirzoev Dalerjon Barotovich, were charged with committing a terrorist attack that resulted in the death of a person as part of an organized group.

Thus, the maximum penalty under this article is life imprisonment. Today the court will consider investigators' requests for their arrest.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22 before the concert of the Picnic group. Several people burst into the building and opened fire. Four suspects in the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region.

Earlier it became known that terrorists could study the layout of Crocus two weeks before the terrorist attack. A visitor to the site, Natalya, said that on March 7 she arrived there for a performance by opera singer Alessandro Safina and at the entrance she noticed a group of bearded men in green and sand clothes.