Sinaloa.- A rear-end collision with a tractor-trailer left as balance two people dead, four injured and substantial material damage in the vicinity of the Chávez Talamantes ejido, in the reed, in Ahome, early today, Sunday, February 13. It transpired that the victims were pressed between the twisted irons.

The information that was generated mentions that the tragic events occurred at approximately 03:45 a.m. when a sedan-type vehicle was traveling along the Mexico 15 International Highway and upon reaching the Chávez Talamantes ejido, Villa Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, better known as El Carrizo, for unknown reasons collided with a truck and the crew of the vehicle were pressed.

Passing motorists reported to the 911 emergency service to request that an emergency ambulance be sent to the accident. Red Cross paramedics from the base of the aforementioned ejido went to the mishap as well as Firefighters from the El Carrizo substation and quickly provided first aid to the crew of the car; but unfortunately two crew members had already died due to the blows they suffered.

The four injured were rescued and boarded Red Cross ambulances as well as Municipal Emergency Medical Services of Ahome (Summa) and were taken to hospitals in Los Mochis.

Preventive municipal agents, supported the rescuers in the work; The National Guard Highways Division attended the accident to carry out the corresponding expert opinion.

Read more: Motorcyclist crashes into trailer box in Ahome, Sinaloa

State investigative police officers and an expert took charge of taking images as well as crash data as part of the investigation folder that was opened due to the traffic crash. At the end, the bodies were collected by workers from a funeral home in El Carrizo.