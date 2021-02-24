The deaths of two teenagers in less than 24 hours in fights in the Essonne department, south of Paris, has rekindled the debate in France about the clashes between rival gangs of young people. This phenomenon is not new, but the government and local authorities are concerned that the number of violent disputes is increasing, they are more violent than before, and gang members are getting younger and younger.

Lilibelle, a 14-year-old girl, died of her injuries in the early hours of Monday to Tuesday after being stabbed in the belly during a fight between rival gangs in the town of Saint-Chéron. The teenager would have tried to intervene when she was stabbed, according to the local press.

A few hours later, another 14-year-old died Tuesday after also being stabbed in the belly in another clash between rival groups in Boussy-Saint-Antoine, in the same department. In this second incident, another teenager was seriously injured in the throat and had to be hospitalized. After being operated, his life is not in danger.

“These fights between gangs have increased both in number, intensity and severity,” explained the prefect of Essonne, Éric Jalon, in statements to France Info radio. “In 2020 there were 91 (in Essonne), compared to 56 the year before. Before the two deaths that we regret (this week), there were two others in the summer of 2020 in Massy and Draveil, ”he explained.

Caroline Nissand, prosecutor of the Republic in Évry, considers that this phenomenon of confrontations between rival gangs «gangrene» the department of Essonne. They usually face young people between 13 and 16 years old, armed and “well determined to fight,” he said. At the moment, the French police have not established any link between the last two deadly clashes in Essonne.

After the death of two teenagers in twenty-four hours, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announced that he would send a hundred reinforcement agents to Essonne to reassure the population, avoid a new drama and try to reduce tensions.

Beating of “unheard of savagery”

On January 15, Yuriy, a 15-year-old teenager of Ukrainian origin, was seriously injured in Paris after being beaten up in a brawl between rival gangs. Yuriy was in an induced coma for a week, after a dozen hooded youths kicked, punched and beat him with bats or bars while he was lying on the ground.

The beating of Yuriy, of “unprecedented savagery” according to Darmanin, was recorded by security cameras in the area and the video went viral on social media, sparking a wave of outrage across the country.

France has been the scene in 2020 of 357 clashes between rival gangs, 23.95% more than in 2019, according to Police data. In 70% of cases, minors are involved. The record was recorded in 2010 with 401 fights. Since then, the number had dropped, but now the phenomenon appears to be increasing, despite successive lockdowns and curfews due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The clashes occur mainly in the Paris region. Of the 357 fights between rival groups in 2020, 186 occurred in the Île-de-France (Paris region), where there are an estimated 70 youth gangs. In 2020, 218 people were injured and three died in clashes. The deadliest year was 2016 with 9 deaths.