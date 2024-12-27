There have been two deaths in the traditional Australian sailing regatta from Sydney to the Tasmanian island capital Hobart. A crew member of the yacht “Flying Fish Arctos” and one person on the “Bowline” died, the organizers said. The injured crew members were each hit by the main boom of their yacht. Both were considered experienced sailors.

The organizers spoke of difficult and challenging conditions. During the night the wind speed reached up to 70 km/h and the waves were up to three meters high. At the time of the accident, the boats were off the coast of New South Wales around Batemans Bay. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful in both cases, it said. The regatta will be held for the 79th time this year.