Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 20:59











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Two people are believed to have died when a single-engine helicopter crashed into a livestock building near the Irish town of Killucan on Tuesday, according to initial information provided by the Garda, the local police. The accident occurred at approximately 3.30 am (one hour more in Spain) on farmland to the east of the town centre adjacent to the sports facilities of the Gaelic Athletics Association, added the website of the television channel RTÉ, which also showed images of the destroyed aircraft. Several ambulances and a hearse have been sent to the scene.

Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service acting chief officer Pat Hunt confirmed the aircraft had gone down in a pigsty in the upper Joristown area of ​​Killucan, Co Westmeath. Speaking to Midlands radio station 103, he added that “all major response agencies had been mobilised”.

Ireland’s Air Accidents Investigation Unit said it had sent a team of inspectors to the crash site.

Mullingar-Kinnegad Borough Mayor Ken Glynn described the crash as “shocking and tragic”. He said his thoughts and prayers were with the families of those killed. “It’s a difficult scene for the emergency services,” he told RTÉ.

Father Stan Deegan, parish priest at St Brigid’s Church in nearby Raharney, also said he was “shocked to hear the news”. “Whoever the people involved in the incident are and wherever they are from, I hope and pray that their lives are saved,” he said.