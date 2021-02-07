A 66-year-old flight instructor and a 23-year-old student died this Sunday when their plane crashed in Toledo. The accident occurred around noon at the Majazala farm, near the Algodor aerodrome, within the municipality of Toledo.

The device, a motorized plane, crashed to the ground for causes that are being investigated and caused the immediate death of the instructor and his student whose bodies had to be released by the Toledo City Council firefighters.

The Algodor aerodrome, from which the plane had taken off, which has a 430-meter long runway, is widely used on weekends for training flights. The weather conditions this Sunday were suitable for the flight as light wind was blowing and the sky was slightly cloudy.

Civil Aviation technicians and agents of the National Police are in charge of the investigations of this incident. A Civil Guard patrol and a medicalized helicopter from the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (SESCAM) also traveled to the scene of the events, which did not have to be used since the instructor and his student died on the spot.