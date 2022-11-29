Two people died and two others were injured on Tuesday in three attacks with a knife carried out within a few minutes of each other in three municipalities of Brusselswithout for the moment the Police have established a relationship between them.

The three attacks occurred in the municipalities of Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles and Molenbeek late in the afternoon at an interval of 30 minutes, according to police sources quoted tonight by the local media sudinfo and by the Belgian agency, and that rule out that the three cases are related.

In the Anderlecht event, a man attacked two passersby with a knife, one of them a cyclist, a few minutes apart around 6:00 p.m. (local time) and fled. The injured, one of them with a very serious prognosis, were taken to a hospital.

The suspect, who is being actively sought by the Police, was seen on a university campus in the area, which was evacuated and searched by the agents. The trace of the fugitive was later detected in a nearby subway stationalso located in Anderlecht, in the west of the Belgian capital.

The other two events occurred just a few minutes later than the first, in Saint-Gilles and Molenbeek-Saint-Jeanwith no apparent relationship between them, according to police sources, and both reported fatalities.

A person died in the Bethléem square in Saint-Gilles after being stabbed in the neck around 18:20 (local time). The attacker also fled and, although the exact causes are unknown, the attack could be related to a settling of scores, according to sudinfo.

The third attack occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Rue de Koninck in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, where a fight broke out at a homeless accommodation center and a man was stabbed and succumbed. shortly after in the hospital. The assailant was arrested in this case.

